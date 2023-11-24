Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Chris Kreider going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- Kreider has scored in nine of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus two assists.
- Kreider's shooting percentage is 23.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Kreider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
