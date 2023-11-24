Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Chris Kreider vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In nine of 17 games this season, Kreider has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in 11 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

In five of 17 games this season, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 15 Points 2 10 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

