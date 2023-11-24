Friday's game that pits the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) against the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-52 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Raiders won their most recent matchup 61-55 against Canisius on Thursday.

Colgate vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Colgate vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Colgate 52

Colgate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders had a +115 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They put up 58.4 points per game to rank 303rd in college basketball and allowed 54.6 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball.

In Patriot games, Colgate averaged 1.8 fewer points (56.6) than overall (58.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Raiders scored 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 57.1.

Colgate allowed 54.2 points per game at home last season, and 55 on the road.

