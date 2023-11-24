The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Raiders have also taken three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 58.4 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up to opponents.

When Colgate gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-11.

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Hurricanes put up were 15.0 more points than the Raiders allowed (54.6).

Miami (FL) went 18-9 last season when scoring more than 54.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Schedule