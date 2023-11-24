Dalvin Cook has a tough matchup when his New York Jets meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 (Friday, 3:00 PM ET). The Dolphins allow 99.2 rushing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Cook has recorded 49 carries for 160 yards (16 ypg). Cook also averages 4.7 receiving yards per game, catching 10 balls for 47 yards.

Cook vs. the Dolphins

Cook vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 77 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Cook will face the NFL's 10th-ranked run defense this week. The Dolphins give up 99.2 yards on the ground per contest.

The Dolphins have the No. 18 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (0.9 per game).

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-111)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in eight opportunities this season.

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

He has carried the ball in 49 of his team's 216 total rushing attempts this season (22.7%).

In 10 games this season, Cook has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has seven red zone carries for 26.9% of the team share (his team runs on 48.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Dalvin Cook Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 2.5 (-111)

Cook Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Cook has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 3.8% of his team's target share (13 targets on 338 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 3.6 yards per target.

Cook does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

