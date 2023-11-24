When Dalvin Cook takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 12 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Friday at 3:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Jets vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 160 yards on 49 carries (16 ypg) this season.

Cook also has 10 catches for 47 yards (4.7 ypg).

Cook has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0

