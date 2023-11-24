Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Jets Game – Week 12
Best bets are available as the New York Jets (4-6) enter a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
When is Dolphins vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Dolphins taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (7.7 points). Lean towards taking the Jets.
- The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.0%.
- The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- Miami has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -455 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This season, the Jets have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +350 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+9.5)
- The Dolphins are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- The Jets are 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40.5)
- The two teams average a combined 5.0 more points per game (45.5) than this matchup's over/under of 40.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Dolphins games have gone over the point total on five of 10 occasions (50%).
- The Jets have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).
Tyreek Hill Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 78.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|1.7
|0
|122.2
|9
Breece Hall Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 79.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|54.4
|2
|29.6
|2
