Donte DiVincenzo will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on November 20, DiVincenzo put up seven points and five assists in a 117-100 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Below, we dig into DiVincenzo's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 8.9 Rebounds -- 3.1 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 14 PR -- 12



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

DiVincenzo's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.9.

The Heat concede 108.1 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.4 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.