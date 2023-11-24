Erik Gustafsson will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers play at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Gustafsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:06 per game on the ice, is +5.

Gustafsson has a goal in three of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gustafsson has a point in eight of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 17 games this season, Gustafsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gustafsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

