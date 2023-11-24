Will Garrett Wilson Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Garrett Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. If you're trying to find Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Wilson's season stats include 651 yards on 57 receptions (11.4 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 103 times.
Garrett Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- The Jets have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Jeremy Ruckert (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 68 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|103
|57
|651
|211
|2
|11.4
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|5
|5
|34
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|8
|2
|83
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|14
|9
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|8
|90
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|13
|7
|100
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|7
|80
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|14
|9
|93
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|8
|2
|9
|0
