Garrett Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. If you're trying to find Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Wilson's season stats include 651 yards on 57 receptions (11.4 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 103 times.

Garrett Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

The Jets have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Jeremy Ruckert (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 68 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 103 57 651 211 2 11.4

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0

