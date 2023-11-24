Garrett Wilson will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Wilson has 57 receptions (while being targeted 103 times) for a team-best 651 yards and two TDs, averaging 65.1 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Dolphins

Wilson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Wilson will play against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 220.6 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 21st in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Wilson Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this season, Wilson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Wilson has 30.5% of his team's target share (103 targets on 338 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (102nd in league play), picking up 651 yards on 103 passes thrown his way.

In two of 10 games this year, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Wilson has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (39.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

