With the New York Jets squaring off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), is Garrett Wilson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Jets vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 651 yards receiving (65.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Jets. He's been targeted on 103 occasions, and has collected 57 receptions and two TDs.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0

