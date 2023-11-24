At MetLife Stadium in Week 12, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Jalen Ramsey. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 73.7 7.4 36 101 7.81

Garrett Wilson vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson's 651 receiving yards (65.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 57 catches on 103 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 1,705 passing yards (170.5 per game). It ranks 32nd with six passing touchdowns.

The Jets' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 15 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 31st with 2,703 total yards (270.3 per game).

New York averages 33.8 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 21st in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jets air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 28 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (51.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording six tackles and three passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Miami is giving up 220.6 yards per game (2,206 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 11 in the NFL.

The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 23.8 per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Miami has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 103 6 Def. Targets Receptions 57 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 651 6 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.1 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

