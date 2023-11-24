New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Genesee County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Genesee County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Pembroke Senior High School at Moravia Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
