High school football competition in Genesee County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Pembroke Senior High School at Moravia Senior High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Cicero, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.