The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves, Quickley tallied 15 points.

Below, we dig into Quickley's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 15.4 Rebounds -- 3.4 Assists -- 3.4 PRA -- 22.2 PR -- 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.9



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Heat

Quickley has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 13.0% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Quickley is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 108.1 points per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.9 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.7 makes per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 20 12 1 0 2 0 1 5/2/2023 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 27 9 2 1 1 0 1 3/29/2023 32 24 1 4 2 0 3 3/22/2023 19 5 4 3 1 0 2 3/3/2023 22 21 2 3 5 0 1 2/2/2023 37 8 6 4 2 0 0

