Should you wager on Jacob Trouba to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Trouba has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 2 0 2 23:57 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:12 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:50 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:56 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:54 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

