Jalen Brunson could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Brunson, in his last game, had 25 points and six assists in a 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

With prop bets in place for Brunson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 24.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 Assists 5.5 5.1 PRA -- 32.7 PR -- 27.6 3PM 2.5 3.2



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

Brunson is responsible for attempting 21.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

He's attempted 6.7 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 108.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Heat give up 25.9 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 45 41 4 3 5 0 0 5/10/2023 48 38 9 7 4 0 2 5/8/2023 44 32 4 11 2 0 1 5/6/2023 38 20 6 8 0 0 0 5/2/2023 39 30 5 2 6 0 2 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.