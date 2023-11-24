New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morristown Senior High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.