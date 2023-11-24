Jeremy Ruckert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Week 12. Check out Ruckert's stats on this page.

Entering Week 12, Ruckert has eight receptions for 68 yards -- 8.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Jets have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Garrett Wilson (LP/elbow): 57 Rec; 651 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM

Ruckert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 8 68 22 0 8.5

Ruckert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0

