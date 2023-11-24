Will Jeremy Ruckert Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jeremy Ruckert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Week 12. Check out Ruckert's stats on this page.
Entering Week 12, Ruckert has eight receptions for 68 yards -- 8.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 10 occasions.
Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Jets have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Kenny Yeboah (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Garrett Wilson (LP/elbow): 57 Rec; 651 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
Ruckert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|8
|68
|22
|0
|8.5
Ruckert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|4
|3
|25
|0
