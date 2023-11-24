New York (4-6) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Miami (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 40.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Dolphins/Jets matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Dolphins vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have had the lead two times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Dolphins have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jets have won the second quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 10 games this year.

In 10 games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

In 10 games this year, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Miami is averaging 7.5 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 10 games this year, the Jets have lost the fourth quarter six times and outscored their opponent four times.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jets vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Jets have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games), have trailed seven times (3-4), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

The Dolphins have been leading after the first half in seven games this season and have trailed after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

Regarding second-half scoring this season, the Jets have won the second half in five games and have lost the second half in five games.

In 10 games this season, the Dolphins have been outscored in the second half four times (2-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (5-1).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Dolphins or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.