Based on our computer model, the Miami Dolphins will beat the New York Jets when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Friday, November 24 (at 3:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in scoring defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 30.5 points per game. The Jets have been struggling on offense, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 15 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 20.4 points per contest (11th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Dolphins vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+9.5) Over (40.5) Dolphins 26, Jets 19

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Jets based on the moneyline is 21.1%.

New York has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

In New York's 10 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Jets games average 39.5 total points, one fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Miami is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread twice when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

A total of five out of 10 Miami games this season have gone over the point total.

Dolphins games have had an average of 48.6 points this season, 8.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 30.5 23.8 38.8 17.4 22.2 30.2 New York 15 20.4 15.6 19 14.4 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.