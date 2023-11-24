Jets vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 12
One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Most of the key contributors for the Dolphins and the Jets will have player props available for this game if you are looking to place player prop wagers.
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +420
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Tim Boyle
|165.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Breece Hall
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Xavier Gipson
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|250.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Cedrick Wilson
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
