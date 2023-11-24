For their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (7-3) at MetLife Stadium on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM , the New York Jets (4-6) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Jets are coming off of a loss to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 32-6.

The Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 in their most recent outing.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Wilson WR Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Questionable Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Billy Turner OT Finger Questionable Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Doubtful Tony Adams S Finger Limited Participation In Practice Jermaine Johnson LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Ankle Questionable

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Questionable Tyreek Hill WR Hand Limited Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Robert Jones OL Knee Doubtful Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Questionable Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Questionable Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Knee Questionable

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank third-worst in total yards per game (270.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 10th in the NFL with 316.3 total yards allowed per contest.

The Jets have been struggling offensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 15 points per game. They have been more productive on defense, giving up 20.4 points per contest (10th-ranked).

While the Jets' pass offense has been sputtering, ranking third-worst with 170.5 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fifth-best with just 178.7 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (99.8), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 137.6 rushing yards conceded per contest.

With 16 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (25th in NFL) this season, the Jets rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9.5)

Dolphins (-9.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-500), Jets (+375)

Dolphins (-500), Jets (+375) Total: 40.5 points

