Jets vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 12
For their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (7-3) at MetLife Stadium on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM , the New York Jets (4-6) have 11 players on the injury report.
The Jets are coming off of a loss to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 32-6.
The Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 in their most recent outing.
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Finger
|Questionable
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Tony Adams
|S
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jermaine Johnson
|LB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Hip
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Robert Jones
|OL
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OG
|Hip
|Questionable
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets rank third-worst in total yards per game (270.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 10th in the NFL with 316.3 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Jets have been struggling offensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 15 points per game. They have been more productive on defense, giving up 20.4 points per contest (10th-ranked).
- While the Jets' pass offense has been sputtering, ranking third-worst with 170.5 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fifth-best with just 178.7 passing yards ceded per contest.
- New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (99.8), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 137.6 rushing yards conceded per contest.
- With 16 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (25th in NFL) this season, the Jets rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-500), Jets (+375)
- Total: 40.5 points
