How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Jets Insights
- This season the Jets score 8.8 fewer points per game (15) than the Dolphins give up (23.8).
- The Jets average 49.5 fewer yards per game (270.3) than the Dolphins allow (319.8).
- This season New York racks up 99.8 yards per game on the ground, 0.6 more yards than Miami allows (99.2).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Dolphins' takeaways (12).
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets score more points at home (15.6 per game) than they do overall (15), and concede fewer points at home (19 per game) than overall (20.4).
- At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (262 per game) than overall (270.3). They also allow more (322.4 per game) than overall (316.3).
- New York picks up 167.8 passing yards per game at home (2.7 fewer than overall) and allows 198 at home (19.3 more than overall).
- The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (94.2 per game) than they do overall (99.8), but they also allow fewer at home (124.4 per game) than overall (137.6).
- The Jets convert 25.4% of third downs at home (2.5% more than overall), and concede on 45.9% at home (6.3% more than overall).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 16-12
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 32-6
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
