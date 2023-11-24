The New York Jets (4-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Jets Insights

This season the Jets score 8.8 fewer points per game (15) than the Dolphins give up (23.8).

The Jets average 49.5 fewer yards per game (270.3) than the Dolphins allow (319.8).

This season New York racks up 99.8 yards per game on the ground, 0.6 more yards than Miami allows (99.2).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Dolphins' takeaways (12).

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score more points at home (15.6 per game) than they do overall (15), and concede fewer points at home (19 per game) than overall (20.4).

At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (262 per game) than overall (270.3). They also allow more (322.4 per game) than overall (316.3).

New York picks up 167.8 passing yards per game at home (2.7 fewer than overall) and allows 198 at home (19.3 more than overall).

The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (94.2 per game) than they do overall (99.8), but they also allow fewer at home (124.4 per game) than overall (137.6).

The Jets convert 25.4% of third downs at home (2.5% more than overall), and concede on 45.9% at home (6.3% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas L 16-12 NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo L 32-6 CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/10/2023 Houston - CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami - CBS

