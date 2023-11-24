The New York Jets (4-6) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs as they try to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. An over/under of 40 points has been set for this game.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins can be found below before they play the Jets. The Jets' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Dolphins.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 40 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 40.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

New York has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

New York has seen three of its 10 games hit the over.

Miami has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Five of Miami's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

