The New York Jets (4-6) host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will try to halt a three-game losing streak.

Before the Dolphins take on the Jets, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 41 -500 +375

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets and their opponents have scored more than 41 combined points just twice this season.

New York has had an average of 39.5 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Jets have gone 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Jets have won three of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +375 odds on them winning this game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average total of 48.6 in their matchups this year, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this year, going 6-0.

Miami has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won every time.

Dolphins vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 30.5 1 23.8 23 48.6 8 10 Jets 15 30 20.4 11 39.5 2 10

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its past three games.

None of the Jets' past three contests have hit the over.

The Jets are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.7 per game) than overall (15), and allowing more points in the division (21) than overall (20.4).

The Dolphins have scored a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (6.7 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 54 points (5.4 per game).

Dolphins

In its last three contests, Miami has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Miami's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

In matchups versus teams in the same division, the Dolphins are scoring 25 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 30.5 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 27.3 points per game in divisional contests compared to 23.8 points per game in all games.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 6.7 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 54 total points (5.4 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 41.1 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 23.0 21.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 3-2-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-3 1-2

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 46.7 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29.0 26.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 5-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

