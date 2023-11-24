Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Jimmy Vesey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Vesey has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
- Vesey's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
