The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Jimmy Vesey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Vesey has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Vesey has no points on the power play.
  • Vesey's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:36 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

