Josh Hart will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Hart posted four points and two steals in a 117-100 loss versus the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 7.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 Assists -- 2.6 PRA -- 15.8 PR -- 13.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

Hart is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

Hart's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 108.1 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

Conceding 43.4 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 33 11 7 1 1 1 1 5/10/2023 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 5/8/2023 22 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 38 15 12 2 2 0 1 5/2/2023 32 14 11 9 2 0 1 4/30/2023 43 10 8 4 0 1 0 3/29/2023 29 13 8 3 1 0 2 3/22/2023 30 12 4 3 2 1 2 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.