When the New York Rangers play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Miller scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Miller's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 27:29 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:03 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:53 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 21:45 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:11 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.