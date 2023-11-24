Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
When the New York Rangers play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Miller scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|27:29
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|21:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
