Will Kaapo Kakko Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
Should you bet on Kaapo Kakko to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Kakko stats and insights
- Kakko has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Kakko has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Kakko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
