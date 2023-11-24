Kenny Yeboah was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Week 12. If you're looking for Yeboah's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kenny Yeboah and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Yeboah's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kenny Yeboah Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Jets have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Jeremy Ruckert (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 68 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Garrett Wilson (LP/elbow): 57 Rec; 651 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Yeboah 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Yeboah Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.