The New York Knicks (8-6) welcome in the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.1 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 105.8 per contest (first in the league).

The Heat have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.5 points per game, 21st in the league, and are giving up 108.1 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These teams average 221.6 points per game between them, 11.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 213.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Heat +4000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.