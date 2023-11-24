The New York Knicks (8-6) host the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 111 - Heat 106

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-5.0)

Knicks (-5.0) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



Over (211.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.7

The Knicks have covered more often than the Heat this season, putting up an ATS record of 9-5-0, compared to the 7-8-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 4-1 ATS record New York racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 46.7% of the time this season (seven out of 15). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 6-1, while the Heat are 2-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by surrendering only 105.8 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points scored (110.1 per contest).

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for New York, who is averaging 47.4 rebounds per game (second-best in NBA) and allowing 39.9 boards per contest (best).

The Knicks are dishing out only 23.1 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 10th in the league (14.3 per contest).

With 13.6 threes per game, the Knicks rank eighth in the NBA. They have a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

