Knicks vs. Heat November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (4-4), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (4-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Jalen Brunson posts 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Mitchell Robinson puts up 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley puts up 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this year.
- The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.
- Kevin Love gives the Heat 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Knicks vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Heat
|107.1
|Points Avg.
|107.5
|102.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|41.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
