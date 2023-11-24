The Miami Heat (4-4), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (4-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Jalen Brunson posts 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this year.

The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Knicks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Knicks Heat 107.1 Points Avg. 107.5 102.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 41.5% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.9% Three Point % 38.1%

