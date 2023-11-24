The New York Knicks (8-6) host the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three straight home games. The Knicks are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in six of New York's 15 games with a set total.

The Knicks are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored seven times and won six of those games.

This season, New York has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 110.1 221.6 105.8 213.9 222.2 Heat 0 0% 111.5 221.6 108.1 213.9 218.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-3-0) than it has in home games (3-2-0).

The Knicks average only two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat give up (108.1).

When New York puts up more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 9-5 4-1 6-8 Heat 7-8 2-2 7-8

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 110.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-6 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

