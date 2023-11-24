Heading into a game against the Miami Heat (10-5), the New York Knicks (8-6) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at Madison Square Garden.

Their last time out, the Knicks lost 117-100 to the Timberwolves on Monday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 25 points paced the Knicks in the losing effort.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Ankle 2 1 1

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Dru Smith: Out (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Kevin Love: Out (Personal), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

