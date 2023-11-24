The New York Knicks (8-6) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks average just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat allow (108.1).

New York has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 108.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 111.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 109.2 points per contest.

In home games, New York is allowing 5.3 fewer points per game (102.4) than when playing on the road (107.7).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Knicks have fared better in home games this season, draining 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Knicks Injuries