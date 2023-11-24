Bookmakers have listed player props for Julius Randle and others when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 19.5 points Randle has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (20.5).

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Jalen Brunson's 24.2 points per game are 0.7 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Brunson has picked up 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

