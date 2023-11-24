Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - November 24
The New York Knicks (8-6) square off against the Miami Heat (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN
Knicks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Knicks lost to the Timberwolves on Monday, 117-100. Their high scorer was Brunson with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|25
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|21
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Immanuel Quickley
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is posting 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 10 boards per game.
- Brunson's numbers for the season are 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson posts 6.6 points, 11.6 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the field.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Hart averages 7.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
