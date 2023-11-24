The New York Knicks (8-6) square off against the Miami Heat (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks lost to the Timberwolves on Monday, 117-100. Their high scorer was Brunson with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 25 4 6 0 0 3 Julius Randle 21 14 1 0 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 15 1 0 0 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is posting 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 10 boards per game.

Brunson's numbers for the season are 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Mitchell Robinson posts 6.6 points, 11.6 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart averages 7.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

