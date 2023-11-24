Friday's contest between the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-2) and the Long Island Sharks (0-4) at Steinberg Wellness Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58, heavily favoring CSU Bakersfield to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Sharks are coming off of a 54-51 loss to Lafayette in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Bakersfield 73, LIU 58

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks had a -305 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 56.7 points per game, 328th in college basketball, and gave up 67.2 per contest to rank 252nd in college basketball.

With 57.5 points per game in NEC matchups, LIU scored 0.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (56.7 PPG).

When playing at home, the Sharks averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (56.3) than in away games last year (56.9).

Defensively LIU was worse at home last season, ceding 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.