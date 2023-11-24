The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

LIU Stats Insights

  • The Sharks shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, two percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Islanders averaged.
  • Last season, LIU had a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders finished 39th.
  • The Sharks scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Islanders allowed to opponents.
  • LIU went 3-4 last season when it scored more than 73.2 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LIU scored 72 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
  • At home, LIU drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pepperdine L 88-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ UCLA L 78-58 Pauley Pavilion
11/21/2023 @ Columbia L 77-67 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Truist Arena
11/25/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

