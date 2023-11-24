How to Watch LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
LIU Stats Insights
- The Sharks shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, two percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Islanders averaged.
- Last season, LIU had a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders finished 39th.
- The Sharks scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Islanders allowed to opponents.
- LIU went 3-4 last season when it scored more than 73.2 points.
LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LIU scored 72 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
- At home, LIU drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 88-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 78-58
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 77-67
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
