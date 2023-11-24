The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, two percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Islanders averaged.

Last season, LIU had a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders finished 39th.

The Sharks scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Islanders allowed to opponents.

LIU went 3-4 last season when it scored more than 73.2 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LIU scored 72 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).

At home, LIU drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

