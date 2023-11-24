Friday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) and the Long Island Sharks (0-4) matching up at Truist Arena (on November 24) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

There is no line set for the game.

LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 76, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-8.5)

Texas A&M-CC (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

LIU Performance Insights

LIU's defensive performance was fourth-worst in the nation last year with 80 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more consistent, scoring 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball).

The Sharks ranked 233rd in the nation with 31 boards per game, but they allowed 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranked 21st-worst in college basketball.

LIU delivered 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 75th in the nation.

The Sharks committed 15.9 turnovers per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.4 turnovers per game (133rd-ranked).

The Sharks averaged 4.9 threes per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and owned a 33.8% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, LIU was 263rd in the nation. It allowed a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 313th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, LIU took 75% two-pointers (accounting for 80.3% of the team's buckets) and 25% from beyond the arc (19.7%).

