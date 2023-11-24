The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan Stats Insights

  • The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Jaspers put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up.
  • Manhattan put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Manhattan made more 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kansas L 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/16/2023 Felician W 79-67 Draddy Gymnasium
11/19/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. W 67-63 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/27/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/1/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Draddy Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.