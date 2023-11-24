The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.

The Jaspers put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up.

Manhattan put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.

At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.5.

Beyond the arc, Manhattan made more 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

