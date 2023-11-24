How to Watch Manhattan vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Manhattan vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
- The Jaspers put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up.
- Manhattan put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
- At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.5.
- Beyond the arc, Manhattan made more 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|Felician
|W 79-67
|Draddy Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|W 67-63
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
