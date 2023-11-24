The UConn Huskies (5-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Manhattan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

Manhattan vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Manhattan put together a 14-6-0 ATS record last year.

UConn put together a 24-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Huskies games.

