Friday's contest between the UConn Huskies (5-0) and Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at XL Center has a projected final score of 82-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: XL Center

Manhattan vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Manhattan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-21.3)

UConn (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Manhattan Performance Insights

Last year Manhattan averaged 67.2 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.4 points per contest (191st-ranked).

The Jaspers were 306th in college basketball with 29.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 299th with 33 rebounds allowed per contest.

Manhattan put up 12.3 assists per game, which ranked them 237th in the country.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Jaspers were 294th in college basketball. They forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

With 6.8 threes per game, the Jaspers ranked 237th in college basketball. They had a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

Last year Manhattan gave up 7.6 treys per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 36.3% (322nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Manhattan took 63.4% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's baskets. It shot 36.6% from three-point land (28% of the team's baskets).

