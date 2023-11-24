The UConn Huskies (1-0) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Information

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Manhattan vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank
30th 78.6 Points Scored 67.2 294th
34th 64.1 Points Allowed 70.4 191st
10th 36.5 Rebounds 29.2 306th
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
4th 17.5 Assists 12.3 237th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

