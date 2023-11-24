The UConn Huskies (1-0) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Manhattan vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Manhattan vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 67.2 294th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 10th 36.5 Rebounds 29.2 306th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 4th 17.5 Assists 12.3 237th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

