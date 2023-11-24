Manhattan vs. UConn November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UConn Huskies (1-0) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Manhattan vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Manhattan vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|10th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
