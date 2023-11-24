Manhattan vs. UConn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Huskies are heavy favorites by 34.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Manhattan vs. UConn Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-34.5
|139.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jaspers Betting Records & Stats
- Manhattan played nine games last season that had more than 139.5 combined points scored.
- The Jaspers had a 137.6-point average over/under in their contests last year, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Jaspers had 14 wins in 30 games against the spread last season.
- Manhattan (14-6-0 ATS) covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 2.7% less often than UConn (24-9-0) last season.
Manhattan vs. UConn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|19
|57.6%
|78.6
|145.8
|64.1
|134.5
|143.0
|Manhattan
|9
|45%
|67.2
|145.8
|70.4
|134.5
|136.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends
- The Jaspers scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- Manhattan put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Manhattan vs. UConn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|24-9-0
|1-0
|20-13-0
|Manhattan
|14-6-0
|0-0
|12-8-0
Manhattan vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UConn
|Manhattan
|15-2
|Home Record
|5-9
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-7
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.