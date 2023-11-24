The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Huskies are heavy favorites by 34.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Manhattan vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -34.5 139.5

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan played nine games last season that had more than 139.5 combined points scored.

The Jaspers had a 137.6-point average over/under in their contests last year, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jaspers had 14 wins in 30 games against the spread last season.

Manhattan (14-6-0 ATS) covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 2.7% less often than UConn (24-9-0) last season.

Manhattan vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 19 57.6% 78.6 145.8 64.1 134.5 143.0 Manhattan 9 45% 67.2 145.8 70.4 134.5 136.5

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Manhattan put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Manhattan vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 1-0 20-13-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 0-0 12-8-0

Manhattan vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Manhattan 15-2 Home Record 5-9 5-5 Away Record 6-7 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

