Will Mika Zibanejad Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Mika Zibanejad light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Zibanejad stats and insights
- Zibanejad has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Zibanejad has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Zibanejad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|23:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
