The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 19:49 on the ice per game.

In two of 17 games this year, Zibanejad has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 17 games this year, Zibanejad has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game six times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 11 Points 4 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

