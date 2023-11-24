Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Robinson posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 117-100 loss against the Timberwolves.

Below, we dig into Robinson's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 6.6 Rebounds 9.5 11.6 Assists -- 0.5 PRA -- 18.7 PR -- 18.2



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Heat

Robinson has taken 5.1 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 5.6% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 108.1 points per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 29 2 11 1 0 1 0 5/10/2023 26 8 11 2 0 0 0 5/8/2023 33 6 7 1 0 2 1 5/6/2023 14 2 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 21 6 5 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 34 7 14 0 0 2 0 3/29/2023 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

